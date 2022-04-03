|
Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox or Meta?
Some say the metaverse is the next big thing, akin to the internet in the 1990s or the smartphone in the 2000s. While the metaverse is still being built, it's not too soon to invest in the companies that are shaping its future. Let's take a look at two of the most prominent metaverse stocks: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX).No company has wagered more on the metaverse than that which is formerly known as Facebook. In October 2021, the tech company took the telling step of rebranding itself as Meta. In a founder's letter, Mark Zuckerberg said that metaverse users will "be able to do almost anything you can imagine...[such as] teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents' living room to catch up." It's a big vision that comes at a steep cost. Meta reported fourth-quarter losses of $3.3 billion in its Reality Labs segment, which is the division tasked with turning Zuckerberg's vision of the metaverse into a reality. Total yearly losses for Reality Labs were $10 billion in 2021, and the company expects those losses to continue -- and perhaps accelerate -- in the near term. Continue reading
