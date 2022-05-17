|
17.05.2022 13:40:00
Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) both saw their stocks surge to all-time highs last November as the bulls stampeded toward high-growth "metaverse" plays. However, investors who chased those rallies were badly burned as rising interest rates crushed the market's priciest growth stocks.As of this writing, Roblox and Unity stock prices have declined about 75% and 80%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Should investors consider buying either fallen metaverse stock as a turnaround play in this tough market?image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!