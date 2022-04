Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world.Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices. Unity Software, on the other hand, allows developers, creators, artists, engineers, designers, and architects to make interactive and real-time 3D content.In simpler words, both Roblox and Unity Software are pick-and-shovel plays on the metaverse as they are in the business of creating 3D content such as virtual worlds and digital twins. Which one of these two metaverse stocks should you be buying right now? Let's find out.Continue reading