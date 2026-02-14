Wheaton Precious Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A2DRBP / ISIN: CA9628791027
|
14.02.2026 23:23:00
Better Mining Stock: First Majestic vs. Wheaton Precious Metals
Precious metals have come into focus over the past two years amid a historic surge. Geopolitical tensions and industrial demand are driving prices for precious metals, including silver, significantly higher. In the past year, the iShares Silver Trust, which tracks silver prices, has surged 160%.Investors are flocking into silver at the same time that there has been a multi-year shortage of the precious metal. Over the past five years, demand has outpaced supply, and this is expected to persist into 2026.The surge in the metal's prices creates an opportunity for the stocks of silver miners, including First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM). If you're looking to gain exposure to silver prices through the mining industry, here's what you need to know about these two vastly different businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
