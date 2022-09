Better Monkeypox Stock: SIGA Technologies vs. Quest Diagnostics

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

So far, thankfully, the monkeypox outbreak isn't following in the footsteps of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, new cases are even on the decline in the U.S. Still, companies' products to detect or treat this virus are much needed.The availability of such products may help slow or even stop the outbreak in its early stages. SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) today offers a treatment, and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) sells a diagnostic test. Which of these companies makes a better monkeypox investment today? Motley Fool contributors Adria Cimino and Keith Speights present the case for each.Adria Cimino (SIGA): SIGA's business is smallpox, monkeypox, and all other orthopox viruses. The company sells one product at the moment. It's called TPOXX and treats these sorts of viruses. Back in 2018, the U.S. government offered SIGA a contract worth as much as $600 million if all options are exercised. This covers the management of a TPOXX stockpile for the U.S.Continue reading