|
31.05.2024 13:15:00
Better New Dividend Stock: Salesforce, Meta Platforms, or Alphabet?
Several big tech companies have announced new dividends this year, with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) all initiating their first dividends. While the payouts on these new dividends aren't drastic, they are the start of something much larger.Which one of these is the new dividend payers is the best buy now?Meta was the first of the trio to announce and pay its dividend. Investors first heard about Meta's dividend on Feb. 1 and received $0.50 per share on March 26. Salesforce was next, announcing its dividend on Feb. 28 with investors receiving a $0.40-per-share payout on April 11. Alphabet was last to the punch, with its $0.20-per-share dividend announced on April 25 and paid out on June 17. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!