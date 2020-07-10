Better Noise Music Festival Airs July 16th In Association With LiveXLive

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While the world is wondering what unexpected event will befall us next, Better Noise is kickstarting the summer with a virtual music festival that will feature some of the biggest names in rock music today. The event will air worldwide on Thursday, July 16th and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.

The event will air worldwide on July 16th at the following times

3pm PST (Los Angeles – USA / Vancouver - Canada)

5pm CST (Chicago - USA)

6pm EST (New York – USA / Toronto - Canada)

11pm BST (London – UK)

Midnight CET (Continental Europe)

8am ACT (Sydney/Melbourne – Australia – on the 17th of July)

The Better Noise Music Festival delivers an impressive line-up of new and classic performances, artist messages and sneak peeks at two Better Noise Films projects slated for the fall: Sno Babies and The Retaliators. The lineup includes…

Motley Crue

Five Finger Death Punch

Papa Roach

Awolnation

Cory Marks

Dirty Heads

The Hu

Bad Wolves

Escape The Fate

From Ashes To New

Fire From The Gods

Bleeker

Tuk Smith

Islander

All Good Things

Hyro The Hero

Eva Under Fire

Nevrlands

Little Stranger

Tempt

With Marshall Records artists

The Bottom Line

and

Thousand Thoughts

The event will be hosted in partnership with LiveXLive a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. Through LiveXLive all live streamed performances will be simulcast on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. Proceeds will benefit the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide support services for those in early recovery from a substance use disorder.

In celebration of this event, Better Noise Music artists' catalogs will be on sale via Apple Music and Amazon Music worldwide from July 10 through July 23rd.

Watch on:

ABOUT BETTER NOISE MUSIC:

BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions and tours. Better Noise Music (formerly Eleven Seven Music), founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, AWOLNATION, Mötley Crüe, Atlas Genius, Papa Roach, Bad Wolves, Nothing More and The Hu. Partnering with FUGA, AMPED and Membran, the company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, London, Berlin, Toronto and Sydney. https://betternoise.com/

ABOUT THE GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES

The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) is the first and only national community foundation dedicated to building a philanthropic source of funding for organizations to expand their capacity to provide people with SUD recovery support services.

GRI supports organizations using evidence-based programs that have demonstrated success in:



Engagement of philanthropy leaders to invest in recovery focused non profit initiatives

Reducing the stigma around substance use disorders, and recovery; and

Deploy public, private and pop culture resources to strengthen the field of recovery.

For more information visit: https://globalrecoveryinitiatives.org/

ABOUT LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit http://www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

