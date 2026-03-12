Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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12.03.2026 17:30:00
Better Nuclear Energy Stock: Oklo vs. Nuscale Power
Through 2030, energy demand in the United States is expected to grow by 4% annually. But here's the thing: most of that growth will be driven by the construction of data centers to support the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Data centers energy demand as a percentage of total energy demand in the U.S. is expected to grow from 4.3% in 2024 to 11.7% by 2030. The biggest winners of this transition may not be data center companies or AI start-ups. The real winners could be small modular reactor (SMR) businesses like Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR). These companies, which design and manufacture miniature nuclear reactors, could supply the data center and AI industries with clean burning, highly scalable power sources not reliant on any conventional power grid.Should you trust your money with Oklo or NuScale? The answer might surprise you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)