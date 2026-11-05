BWX Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A14V4U / ISIN: US05605H1005
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05.11.2026 05:00:00
Better Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy After the Sell-Off: Oklo vs. BWX Technologies
Electricity demand is rising due to artificial intelligence (AI), and nuclear energy is set to meet it. At least, if you look at the charts of nuclear power stocks last year, that's what you would assume was the case. Now, not so much.
Nuclear power stocks have faltered in 2026, even though the AI infrastructure build-out continues. Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is down 86% from highs, while BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is down 45%. Is either nuclear energy-related stock a buy after this sell-off? It is clear when you look closer at the numbers.
You may have never heard of BWX Technologies, but it has been a mainstay in the nuclear energy field for decades. It builds nuclear reactors for the U.S. Navy, powering aircraft carriers and submarines. These contracts have long lead times and span multiple decades, meaning BWX Technologies can generate reliable revenue from them for many years. It is also working on futuristic nuclear power technologies for the U.S., including space-based nuclear propulsion and microreactors.
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Nachrichten zu BWX Technologies Inc Registered Shs
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01.11.26
|Ausblick: BWX Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: BWX Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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02.08.26
|Ausblick: The Babcock Wilcox zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: The Babcock Wilcox stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BWX Technologies Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BWX Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|102,60
|-0,05%
|Oklo
|17,90
|3,47%