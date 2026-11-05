Better Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy After the Sell-Off: Oklo vs. BWX Technologies

Electricity demand is rising due to artificial intelligence (AI), and nuclear energy is set to meet it. At least, if you look at the charts of nuclear power stocks last year, that's what you would assume was the case. Now, not so much.

Nuclear power stocks have faltered in 2026, even though the AI infrastructure build-out continues. Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is down 86% from highs, while BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is down 45%. Is either nuclear energy-related stock a buy after this sell-off? It is clear when you look closer at the numbers.

You may have never heard of BWX Technologies, but it has been a mainstay in the nuclear energy field for decades. It builds nuclear reactors for the U.S. Navy, powering aircraft carriers and submarines. These contracts have long lead times and span multiple decades, meaning BWX Technologies can generate reliable revenue from them for many years. It is also working on futuristic nuclear power technologies for the U.S., including space-based nuclear propulsion and microreactors.

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