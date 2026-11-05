BWX Technologies Aktie

BWX Technologies ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14V4U / ISIN: US05605H1005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.11.2026 05:00:00

Better Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy After the Sell-Off: Oklo vs. BWX Technologies

Electricity demand is rising due to artificial intelligence (AI), and nuclear energy is set to meet it. At least, if you look at the charts of nuclear power stocks last year, that's what you would assume was the case. Now, not so much.

Nuclear power stocks have faltered in 2026, even though the AI infrastructure build-out continues. Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is down 86% from highs, while BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is down 45%. Is either nuclear energy-related stock a buy after this sell-off? It is clear when you look closer at the numbers.

You may have never heard of BWX Technologies, but it has been a mainstay in the nuclear energy field for decades. It builds nuclear reactors for the U.S. Navy, powering aircraft carriers and submarines. These contracts have long lead times and span multiple decades, meaning BWX Technologies can generate reliable revenue from them for many years. It is also working on futuristic nuclear power technologies for the U.S., including space-based nuclear propulsion and microreactors.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BWX Technologies Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BWX Technologies Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BWX Technologies Inc Registered Shs 102,60 -0,05% BWX Technologies Inc Registered Shs
Oklo 17,90 3,47% Oklo

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgibt. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen