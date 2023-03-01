|
01.03.2023 13:52:00
Better Online Dating Stock: Match Group vs. Bumble
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) are two of the market's top online dating stocks. Match, which dominates the fragmented industry, owns Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, Meetic, Plenty of Fish, and other niche dating apps. Bumble, which was founded by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, lets women make the first move on its namesake app. It also owns the older dating app Badoo and the Gen Z-oriented dating app Fruitz.When I compared these two stocks in August 2021, I concluded that Bumble's stronger growth made it a better buy than Match. But since then, Bumble's stock has declined nearly 60% as Match's stock tumbled more than 70%. Both stocks lost their luster as the macro headwinds throttled their growth and rising interest rates compressed their valuations. But could Match and Bumble make a comeback this year? Let's compare their business models, growth rates, and valuations to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bumble Inc
|24,57
|0,78%
|Match Group Inc
|39,06
|0,28%
