04.03.2022 12:00:00

Better Post-Earnings Buy: Moderna or Novavax?

The stocks of both Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have lost about 40% since the start of the year. This is even as both companies predict billions of dollars in coronavirus vaccine revenue over the coming months.Why the pessimism? Investors are worried about the level of vaccine revenue once the pandemic shifts to an endemic situation. This means the virus will still be around -- but without the extreme spikes in infection rates and deaths. Experts say the shift may happen as soon as this year.Companies have offered us clues that vaccine revenue won't sink like a stone, so there's no need to drop vaccine makers and run in the opposite direction. In fact, both Moderna and Novavax make good buys after their recent earnings reports. Now, the main question is which is a better buy. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Moderna Incmehr Analysen

16.09.21 Moderna Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.21 Moderna overweight Barclays Capital
11.12.20 Moderna buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.07.20 Moderna buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.07.20 Moderna buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Moderna Inc 124,50 -3,53% Moderna Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen