Better Post-Earnings Buy: Moderna or Novavax?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stocks of both Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have lost about 40% since the start of the year. This is even as both companies predict billions of dollars in coronavirus vaccine revenue over the coming months.Why the pessimism? Investors are worried about the level of vaccine revenue once the pandemic shifts to an endemic situation. This means the virus will still be around -- but without the extreme spikes in infection rates and deaths. Experts say the shift may happen as soon as this year.Companies have offered us clues that vaccine revenue won't sink like a stone, so there's no need to drop vaccine makers and run in the opposite direction. In fact, both Moderna and Novavax make good buys after their recent earnings reports. Now, the main question is which is a better buy. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading