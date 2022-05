Better Pot Stock: Sundial Growers or Village Farms?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rotten, horrible, atrocious. Take your pick of adjectives to describe the stock performances of Canadian cannabis producers last year. So far, 2022 isn't looking any better.Two of the top Canadian companies, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF), have even seen their stocks sink more this year than they did in 2021. But there are reasons to expect brighter days might be ahead.If so, which of these pot stocks is the better pick now? Here's how Sundial Growers and Village Farms stack up against each other.Continue reading