Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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21.03.2026 16:19:05
Better Real Estate ETF: FlexShares' GQRE vs. State Street's RWR
The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) and FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE) mainly differ on cost, yield, and geographic reach, with RWR focusing on U.S. REITs and GQRE offering a global portfolio at a higher expense ratio.Both RWR and GQRE seek to provide real estate exposure, but they approach it differently. RWR invests in U.S.-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs), while GQRE expands the playing field to include global REITs, aiming for income and diversification. This comparison explores which approach may appeal given recent returns, cost, and portfolio makeup.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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