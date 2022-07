Better Real Estate Stock: Digital Realty vs. Equity Residential

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are many ways to invest in real estate without buying a property. One of the easiest is to purchase shares of a real estate investment trust (REIT). These real estate stocks enable you to benefit from the income and price appreciation of the properties they own. Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) and Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) are two top REITs. Here's a closer look at why some investors might favor one of these top-tier REITs over the other. Mike Price (Equity Residential): Equity Residential founder and chairman Sam Zell made a name for himself (and billions of dollars) during the inflationary downturn of the 1970s. His propensity for picking up buildings in extreme distress earned him the nickname "The Gravedancer." Zell doesn't hold the reins anymore at Equity Residential, but he is still active in the business and is influential over strategy.Continue reading