|
01.04.2024 11:05:00
Better Recovery Story Buy: Pfizer vs Moderna
A few years ago, both Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were flying high: from an earnings and share performance perspective. They each sold a leading coronavirus vaccine -- and Pfizer sold a COVID treatment too -- and these products generated billions of dollars in earnings for the companies.Pfizer and Moderna still sell these top products, but demand for them has declined as we head toward a post-pandemic world. That's weighed on earnings, pushed the companies to cut costs to match infrastructure to demand, and hurt share price performance in recent times. Pfizer and Moderna shares each have lost about 30% over the past year.But the tide may be about to turn for these struggling stocks, thanks to each company's focus on long-term growth. That makes them both compelling buys today. But if you could only get in on one of these recovery stories right now, which one should you go for? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Moderna Inc
|102,40
|2,85%
|Pfizer Inc.
|25,80
|0,58%
