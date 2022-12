Better Recovery Story Buy: Teladoc vs. Novavax

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market weighed on stocks in general this year. Even some of the healthiest companies. But some stocks actually fell for a particular reason: They disappointed investors. They've dropped to bargain prices, but certain players may not stay at these levels for long.Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are among the stocks that crashed this year. They're each heading for annual losses of more than 70%. Both of these healthcare stocks represent potential recovery stories. But which one is a better buy now? Let's find out.Investors didn't like Teladoc 's news earlier this year. The telemedicine leader reported two billion-dollar goodwill impairment charges. They were linked to the 2020 purchase of chronic care specialist Livongo. This indicates Teladoc paid too much for the company.Continue reading