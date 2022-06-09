|
09.06.2022 14:30:00
Better REIT: Medical Properties Trust vs. Innovative Industrial Properties
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) currently offer investors big-time dividends. Innovative Industrial Properties' payout yields 5.1%, while Medical Properties Trust's dividend is 6.7%. Both are well above the S&P 500's dividend yield (1.4%) and the REIT sector's 3% average. However, before income-focused investors buy one of these high-yielding REITs, they should consider whether they're an ideal fit for their portfolio and risk tolerance. Here's a look at which REIT might be better for certain investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
