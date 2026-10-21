Alibaba Aktie

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WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027

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22.10.2026 01:13:21

Better Retail Stock for 2026: Alibaba vs. Walmart

As global consumption patterns shift, investors often weigh high-growth international tech against domestic retail stability. Choosing between Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) requires balancing deep value against steady, massive scale. In 2026, the decision depends on whether you prefer a turnaround story in Asia or a dominant market leader in the United States.

Alibaba operates as a technology-first conglomerate with a massive footprint in Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing. Walmart remains the world's largest traditional retailer, successfully transitioning into an omnichannel powerhouse. While both benefit from consumer spending, their business models and geographic focuses offer different paths for growth and risk.

Alibaba Group focuses on a dual strategy of AI-driven cloud computing and global commerce. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company did not disclose any single customer accounting for more than 10% of revenue. This lack of concentration suggests a broad and diversified user base serving 190 countries.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 89,00 -1,66% Alibaba
Walmart 106,60 -1,22% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 10 660,00 0,19% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

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