MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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19.10.2026 20:18:39
Better Retail Stock for 2026: GameStop vs. MercadoLibre
Deciding between GameStop (NYSE:GME) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) requires balancing a traditional retail recovery against a rapidly expanding fintech and e-commerce ecosystem. Which of these two companies is the better buy for your portfolio today?
GameStop and MercadoLibre represent two very different approaches to the retail sector, ranging from a turnaround story in physical gaming to an e-commerce powerhouse in Latin America. Investors often compare them to determine whether value or high growth offers better long-term potential. This comparison breaks down their financial health and risks to help you decide.
GameStop operates as a specialty retailer selling games, collectibles, and entertainment products through a global network of stores and digital platforms. As of January 31, 2026, the company managed 2,206 stores across the United States, Europe, and Australia under brands like EB Games and Micromania. Its business relies on strong relationships with major vendors, including Nintendo and Sony, which provide the hardware and software central to its sales strategy.
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Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre Inc
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06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: MercadoLibre stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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05.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
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24.09.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu MercadoLibre Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GameStop Corp
|23,40
|-1,76%
|MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh
|24 740,00
|-0,92%
|MercadoLibre Inc
|1 641,20
|0,69%
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