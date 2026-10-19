MercadoLibre Aktie

MercadoLibre für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023

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19.10.2026 20:18:39

Better Retail Stock for 2026: GameStop vs. MercadoLibre

Deciding between GameStop (NYSE:GME) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) requires balancing a traditional retail recovery against a rapidly expanding fintech and e-commerce ecosystem. Which of these two companies is the better buy for your portfolio today?

GameStop and MercadoLibre represent two very different approaches to the retail sector, ranging from a turnaround story in physical gaming to an e-commerce powerhouse in Latin America. Investors often compare them to determine whether value or high growth offers better long-term potential. This comparison breaks down their financial health and risks to help you decide.

GameStop operates as a specialty retailer selling games, collectibles, and entertainment products through a global network of stores and digital platforms. As of January 31, 2026, the company managed 2,206 stores across the United States, Europe, and Australia under brands like EB Games and Micromania. Its business relies on strong relationships with major vendors, including Nintendo and Sony, which provide the hardware and software central to its sales strategy.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

GameStop Corp 23,40 -1,76% GameStop Corp
MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 24 740,00 -0,92% MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh
MercadoLibre Inc 1 641,20 0,69% MercadoLibre Inc

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