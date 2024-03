Better Ride-Hailing Stock: Uber or Lyft?

Ride-hailing, which involves booking transportation services via a smartphone app, is a two-horse race in the United States. Aside from legacy taxis, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) are the dominant players. Uber is the market-share leader and an industry Goliath, while Lyft is a smaller competitor that might promise more upside as the underdog.Which stock is the better investment today? It's a head-to-head you don't want to miss.Uber and Lyft are essentially the entire ride-hailing industry in America. Uber is the more popular service, and its name is somewhat synonymous with ride-hailing. In other words, you don't hail a ride; you call an Uber. Today, Uber holds roughly 75% of the U.S. market and has largely been able to defend that market share over the past seven years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel