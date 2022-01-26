|
26.01.2022 15:05:03
Better Ride-Hailing Stock: Uber vs. Lyft
Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) both operate well-known ride-hailing services, but their business models are radically different.Uber is larger and more diversified than Lyft. It operates in 72 countries, and it generated just half of its revenue in the United States in the first nine months of 2021. It also provides food delivery services through Uber Eats.Lyft only operates in the United States and Canada. It doesn't provide dedicated food deliveries like Uber Eats, but its delivery platform enables its drivers to pick up food, retail products, and auto parts for customers. Uber and Lyft both provide bicycle and scooter rentals in select cities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!