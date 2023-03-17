|
17.03.2023 13:45:00
Better RSV Vaccine Stock: Pfizer, GSK, or Moderna?
No vaccine has been approved to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but there are more than 30 different RSV vaccine candidates in clinical trials, according to PATH, a global health organization. Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that between 60,000 and 160,000 adults 65 and older are hospitalized each year with RSV, and 6,000 to 10,000 older adults die because of it.RSV is very contagious, and for that reason most children have had the virus by their second birthday, according to the CDC. One to two out of every 100 children younger than 6 months of age with an RSV infection may need to be hospitalized. The virus is particularly dangerous to infants under 6 months and children under 2 with a heart condition or asthma.The global market for RSV vaccines could be worth up to $10 billion by 2032, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Three key pharmaceutical companies in the race to have the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved RSV vaccine include: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), GSK (NYSE: GSK) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The first two already are awaiting approval from the FDA for their vaccines after getting positive responses from FDA advisory panels.Continue reading
