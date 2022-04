Better Semiconductor Dividend Stock: Broadcom vs. Texas Instruments

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The semiconductor industry has generally not been known for offering great dividend stocks. Although chip designers such as Nvidia have offered a modest payout, such stocks tend to draw more attention from growth investors.However, both Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have built long track records of annual, double-digit payout hikes. And while both companies have served investors well over the last few years, one appears to have fared significantly better in a head-to-head matchup.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading