Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD vs. Intel

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have been sold off brutally on the market this year as the slump in the personal computer (PC) market has caught up with the chipmakers, both of which reported disappointing third-quarter results recently that didn't live up to the market's expectations.AMD's Q3 numbers missed Wall Street's expectations and its guidance points toward a further slowdown in its growth in the fourth quarter. Intel's revenue and earnings, on the other hand, were also down significantly thanks to a terrible performance from its two largest business segments. Not surprisingly, shares of AMD and Intel are down 56% and 45%, respectively, in 2022.However, one of these semiconductor stocks could regain its mojo and turn its fortunes around sooner than the other. Let's see which one that could be.Continue reading