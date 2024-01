Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD vs. Intel

The rivalry between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has persisted for decades. For most of that history, Intel was the world's largest semiconductor company, dominating its rival.However, the dynamics of the rivalry shifted as Intel fell into decline and AMD reemerged as a leading CPU and GPU company. Over this time, AMD has gained a technical lead, taking market share from Intel in the client and data center spaces. Given those advances, it will surprise few that AMD stock has dramatically outperformed Intel over the last five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel