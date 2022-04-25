|
25.04.2022 13:00:00
Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML or Nvidia
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two of the most important semiconductor companies in the world.ASML is the world's largest producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the world's only producer of high-end extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are required for the production of the world's smallest chips.Nvidia is the market leader in discrete graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs are often associated with processing high-end graphics for video games and digital media applications, but they can also be used to crunch complex AI tasks in data centers and mine cryptocurrencies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!