|
10.01.2023 11:25:00
Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML vs. Qualcomm
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are both linchpins of the semiconductor sector. ASML's lithography machines, which etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, enable chipmakers to manufacture the world's most advanced semiconductors. Qualcomm produces mobile system on chips (SoCs) -- which bundle together CPUs, GPUs, and baseband modems -- for smartphones, cars, and other connected devices.Both stocks hit their all-time highs in 2021 as the market's ravenous appetite for new chips drove a stampede of bulls into the semiconductor sector. But in 2022, ASML's stock declined 31% as Qualcomm's stock sank 40%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!