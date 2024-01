Better Semiconductor Stock: Nvidia vs. AMD

Semiconductor stocks have been in fine form on the market in the past year, which is evident from the 61% jump in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index, and this terrific jump has helped two of the index's constituents -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).While shares of Nvidia are up a terrific 252% in the past year, AMD has gained 128% over the same period. It won't be surprising to see both these semiconductor stocks sustaining their red-hot run in 2024, especially considering that the semiconductor industry is expected to accelerate nicely this year.Market research firm Gartner estimates that global semiconductor revenue could increase 17% in 2024 to $624 billion. That would be a huge improvement over last year's decline of 11%, which was caused by the weakness in the smartphone and personal computer (PC) markets, as well as tepid spending in the enterprise data center market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel