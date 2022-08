Better Semiconductor Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has seen a solid recovery since the beginning of July, gaining over 23% in value as investors have ignored the gloomy environment surrounding the semiconductor industry.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) investors have benefited big time from the rally in semiconductor stocks. While shares of Nvidia are up 17% since July 1, Qualcomm stock has appreciated 15.8%. However, a closer look at the recent financial performance of both companies will tell us that one of them may have gotten ahead of itself on the stock market and may face tough times ahead.Let's see which one would be a better semiconductor bet for investors right now.