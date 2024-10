Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Intel

Among companies in the semiconductor contract manufacturing space, two stocks that have gone in opposite directions this year are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC for short, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). The latter has struggled with its stock down more than 50% this year, while the former is up more than 70% over the same period.While TSMC has been the clear winner this year, the question is which will be the better stock moving forward. Let's take a closer look at each and decide.As the largest semiconductor contract manufacturer in the world, TSMC has been a big beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout, as its customers clamor to make more advanced AI chips to try to keep up with demand. The company counts AI chipmakers Nvidia, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices among its largest customers, and it is estimated that it has a 90% market share when it comes to making advanced chips. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool