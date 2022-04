Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. With a growing amount of demand, analysts expect the industry to compound at a 6% to 7% rate through 2030, providing a steady tailwind for companies in the semiconductor supply chain. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The two businesses come at the semiconductor market from different angles, but both have benefited from rising demand for computer chips around the world, with their stocks outperforming the Nasdaq -100 index over the past five years. But which stock is a better buy today? Let's take a look. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading