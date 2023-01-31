|
Better Semiconductor Stock: Texas Instruments vs. Broadcom
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) both outperformed the market in 2022 as many other semiconductor stocks withered. Over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 declined 8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 11% -- yet TI's stock only dipped 1% as Broadcom's stock advanced 6%.TI and Broadcom held steady for similar reasons: They were well diversified across a wide range of sectors; had limited exposure to the post-pandemic slowdown of the PC market, which hurt many other chipmakers; and they generated plenty of cash for big buybacks and dividends. But should investors buy either of these market-beating chip stocks today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
