Better Social Media Stock: Snap vs. Twitter
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) are two of the market's best-known social media stocks. Snap's Snapchat remains tremendously popular among younger users, while Twitter remains a top soapbox platform for following public figures, brands, and trending topics.But over the past 12 months, Snap's stock plunged more than 80% as investors fretted over its slowing growth and widening losses. Twitter's stock tumbled more than 40% as its growth decelerated, Jack Dorsey unexpectedly vacated the CEO post, and his successor Parag Agrawal grappled with an unexpected hostile takeover attempt by Elon Musk.Should investors consider either fallen social media stock to be a worthwhile turnaround play? Let's dig deeper to decide.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
