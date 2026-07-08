Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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08.07.2026 21:30:00
Better Space Stock to Buy Before 2026 Runs Out: SpaceX vs. Rocket Lab
The space economy has been all the rage with the initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX, which was the largest IPO ever. The company entered public markets with a market capitalization of around $1.75 trillion, instantly making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.SpaceX dominates launches, while competitor Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is carving out its own place in the space economy. For investors considering the growing space economy, read on to see which space stock is the better buy before the end of 2026.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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