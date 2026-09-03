Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.09.2026 14:30:00

Better Stock: Lucid vs. Rivian? (Hint: Unit Economics and Gross Profits Are Key.)

Investors would certainly love to find the next high-flying Tesla stock, which made many long-term shareholders wealthy. Right now, the electric vehicle (EV) industry is slowly gaining traction after fuel economy regulations were relaxed and the $7,500 federal EV tax credit ended, and that gives investors a chance to gauge EV investments and potentially start a position before the industry accelerates forward, and eventually, it will. When comparing two young EV makers, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), one of the most important factors is gross profitability.Here's how the two compare, and why it matters.Gross profitability is hugely important for young companies such as Rivian and Lucid. Gross profitability is simply how much profit a company makes after paying the direct costs to create its product or services, in this case, EVs (mostly); more on this later. It proves to investors that the core business model is sound before adding other expenses and complications. It's also important to attract more investors, which increases demand for the stock and raises its price, as they'll see the investment as more long-term viable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucid

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lucid

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.09.26 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
02.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich im Plus - 26.000er-Marke zurückerobert -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne gemacht. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen