20.04.2023 11:10:00
Better Stock Buy: Lululemon vs. Tractor Supply
They cater to different shopper demographics, but Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) have both separated themselves from their retailing peers. While rivals struggle with declining customer traffic and falling margins, these businesses are winning market share and boosting profits.But which retailing stock is the better buy right now? Let's compare the two high-performing businesses to see which should generate better long-term shareholder returns.Lululemon's business is enjoying stronger growth trends. Comparable-store sales were up 30% in the most recent quarter thanks to higher traffic online and in stores, along with rising spending. Industry rival Nike, by contrast, grew sales by 19% through a similar period in early 2023.Continue reading
