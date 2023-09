Better Stock Buy: Marvell Technology vs. Texas Instruments

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) (TI) are both well-diversified chipmakers that serve a wide range of markets. But over the past 12 months, Marvell's stock rallied over 20% higher as TI's stock slipped 2%. Let's see why that happened, and if Marvell will continue to outperform TI for the foreseeable future.Marvell is a fabless chipmaker that outsources its production to third-party foundries. TI is an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) that produces its own chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel