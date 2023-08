Better Stock Buy: NextEra Energy vs. Black Hills

It shouldn't be a shock to anyone that not all utilities are created equal. Look at NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Black Hills (NYSE: BKH). Yes, they are both utilities, but they are doing vastly different things operationally, and their stocks offer different benefits to your portfolio. Here's a quick rundown on which one might be a better choice for you.Since the utility sector is often viewed as a place to get reliable income, it makes sense to start with a comparison of yields. Black Hill's dividend yield is roughly 4.4% today. NextEra's yield is around 2.7%. If you are trying to maximize the income your portfolio generates, Black Hills will likely be the more attractive stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel