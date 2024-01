Better Stock Buy: PepsiCo vs. Coca-Cola

The battle between PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has persisted for decades. The so-called "cola wars" have often influenced the beverage landscape as each company fought (through marketing) in more than 200 countries to build and expand its fan base.And the competition between these two companies goes well beyond cola. Each owns numerous beverage brands, and PepsiCo also mixes in some popular snack food brands. But does that make it a better choice for today's investors? Let's take a closer look.Today's PepsiCo is better described as a consumer conglomerate rather than a seller of cola drinks. Its beverages include familiar brands such as Aquafina, Gatorade, and Tropicana. With food, its ownership of Quaker Foods and Frito-Lay places Quaker Oats, Lay's, Doritos, and numerous other foods under its umbrella.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel