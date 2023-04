Better Stock Buy: Realty Income or Agree Realty?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you are looking for reliable dividend-paying stocks, then real estate investment trusts (REITs) should be on your radar. And within the REIT sector, net lease REITs are particularly interesting because of the way they structure their leases. Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) are two that you might want to consider.But which of these two REITs is the better buy at the moment?REITs are, generally speaking, fairly simple to understand. They own properties and collect rents from the tenants that occupy them. Net lease REITs take an even more simplified approach, in that they require their tenants (usually just one per property) to pay most of the operating costs of the properties they occupy -- including things like maintenance and taxes. Simplistically speaking, a net lease REIT just has to sit back and collect rent. Continue reading