Better Stock Buy: Walmart vs. Target

With nothing more than a passing glance, discount retailers Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) look similar enough. Both offer a wide assortment of household goods -- including grocery items -- at reasonably low prices. Indeed, the two retailers sell much of the same merchandise. Both companies' stores are also readily accessible by most consumers living in the U.S. So, how different are they really?The fact is, however, from an investors' point of view, Walmart and Target are plenty different. One is worth owning right now, while the other one isn't.Walmart's the better buy of the two. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel