Better Stock Split: Alphabet vs. Shopify

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock splits have been all the rage recently despite having few fundamental benefits. When a company splits its stock, one share breaks into two or three, or, in Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) case, 20 when its 20-for-1 split takes place in mid-July. Although the idea of receiving 20 shares for each share held is compelling, this means nothing if the company's business isn't headed in the right direction.A stock split alone shouldn't be the basis for an investor to consider buying in. However, the fundamentals of some companies splitting their stock are appealing. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet look especially exciting today, but which one is right for you? For many investors, the better stock-split stock to own might depend on your risk tolerance.Parkev Tatevosian (Alphabet): There is arguably no more dominant business worldwide than Alphabet's Google search engine. The service commands an 85.5% market share. What's more, that's not Alphabet's only business segment. YouTube boasts 2.6 billion monthly active users. The two have undoubtedly helped Alphabet grow its revenue from $46 billion in 2012 to $257 billion in 2021.Continue reading