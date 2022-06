Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Shopify?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two major stock splits are right around the corner. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split effective July 15, 2022. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plans to split its shares even sooner with a 10-for-1 split scheduled for June 28.Both of these stocks have been big winners in the past. Which stock is the better buy leading up to the stock splits? Here's how Alphabet and Shopify stack up against each other.Valuation, moat, and optionality. Those four words pretty much sum up the argument for why Alphabet is a great stock to buy right now. Continue reading