|
20.04.2022 12:00:00
Better Stock Split Buy: Amazon or Tesla?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be getting a little cheaper -- per share -- in the near future. Both companies have announced stock splits. This doesn't change the overall market value of these superstar companies. But it does bring down their share prices. That means some investors who would have purchased fractional shares -- or no shares at all -- may choose to buy a full share. Or more.I already own Amazon and Tesla shares. And I'm interested in buying more. But if I had to choose just one of these winners, which one would it be? Let's look at a few charts to help us decide which might be the better stock split buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
