Better Stock-Split Stock: Amazon vs. Tesla

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 may be shaping up to be the year of the stock split. Alphabet likely kicked off the latest round of split actions when it revealed in February that it would carry out a 20-for-1 stock split, which then triggered significant valuation gains and prompted calls for other companies with large, pure-dollar share prices to follow suit.Not long after, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would be carrying out its own 20-for-1 stock split, and then news emerged that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also has plans to conduct another split. So, which of these two companies looks like the better buy ahead of impending splits? Buckle your seatbelt and order a copy of the 1986 cult-classic movie Highlander on one-day delivery, because as the film's characters emphasize, "there can be only one."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading