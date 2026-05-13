Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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13.05.2026 16:30:00
Better Stock to Buy: Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two of the most prominent advertising businesses on the planet. Alphabet gets its ad revenue from the Google Search engine, while Meta gets it from its various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Advertising can be a lucrative business on its own.Still, both companies are also heavily investing in artificial intelligence, for what it could do for advertising, but also for other products to diversify their core businesses. But of these two, which stock is the better buy right now? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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