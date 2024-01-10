|
10.01.2024 11:54:00
Better Stock to Buy: Apple vs. Garmin
The tech hardware industry can be a brutal one for all but a few top businesses. Factors like quickly shifting consumer preferences, a host of price-based rivals, and the constant pressure to innovate make life hard for companies operating in this arena.It's worth watching companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), then, which have demonstrated over the years that they can generate above-average profits in this tough selling environment. Let's take a closer look at these two successful companies to see which might be the better fit for your portfolio right now.Safety isn't a big factor in the investment theses of many tech stocks, but Apple is a notable exception. Among the attributes that make it a safe investment are its massive global sales base. Apple generates nearly $400 billion of annual revenue compared to Garmin's $5 billion. The tech leader also holds enough cash on its books to see it through a prolonged industry downturn, in contrast with all its smaller peers. Its growing services segment adds to the diversification benefits of owning this business.
