Better Stock to Buy for 2023: Snowflake or The Trade Desk?

Cloud-based data management company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and advertising technology (adtech) company The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have dropped by 59% and 51% respectively year to date, as of this writing. And I'm still hearing some investors say that both stocks remain grossly overvalued and have more room to fall in 2023 before either is a compelling buy.I believe there's a lot of truth to these complaints. However, valuation is a nuanced subject in investing. For this reason, I think we'd all be well-served to consult the master of value investing, Warren Buffett, to help us determine whether Snowflake or The Trade Desk is the better "overvalued" stock to buy in 2023. In his 1992 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett laid out one of his greatest explanations of investing ever, in my opinion. And he took direct aim at the terms "value investing" and "growth investing" because such a dichotomy is nonexistent. As Buffett wrote, "In our opinion, the two approaches are joined at the hip."Continue reading