Better Stock to Buy in 2023: CVS Health or Walgreens Boots Alliance?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Both CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) delivered disappointing returns in 2022. Neither stock has started off the new year with a bang, either.However, Wall Street analysts think that both CVS and Walgreens should be winners over the next 12 months. Which is the better stock to buy in 2023? Here's how CVS Health and Walgreens stack up against each other in several key areas.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading