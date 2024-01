Better Stock to Buy in 2024: Apple vs. Costco

The retail industry is vast, with the U.S. market soaring from a value of $3 trillion in 2000 to over $7 trillion in 2022. The rise of online shopping and digital forms of payment has expanded the industry and given companies new avenues for boosting earnings.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) operate in significantly different areas of retail, with one focused on consumer electronics and the other on wholesale grocery. However, both of these companies have delivered triple-digit stock growth over the last five years and have built up immense consumer loyalty. Apple and Costco have some exciting developments in the works for the new year, making now an excellent time to consider an investment in their stocks. So let's examine whether you're better off with Apple or Costco stock in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel